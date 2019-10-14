To recognize the National School Lunch Program, serving 30 million children each day, Delano Union School District schools will celebrate National School Lunch Week through Friday.
The theme — school lunch is out of this world — spotlights how today’s school cafeterias are serving up healthy menu items that kids want to eat, with increased choice and customization.
National School Lunch Week will highlight the nutritious foods available daily at DUSD schools. Students will be offered items throughout the week including wristbands, school lunch pencils, erasers, door hangers and silly glasses.
School lunches offer students fruits and vegetables, whole grains and milk and meet federal nutrition standards limiting fat, calories and sodium. National School Lunch Week helps us educate parents and students about all the benefits of our lunch program and the appealing variety of choices in the cafeteria.
The federally-funded National School Lunch Program has been fueling students for success for more than 70 years. With the Community Eligibility Provision, all students that are enrolled in DUSD are able to receive a free lunch. Contact the Food Services Department at 721-5075 to learn more.
The school lunch is out of this world campaign is made possible by the nonprofit School Nutrition Association. Parents and students can follow the fun using the hashtags #NSLW19, #SchoolLunchisoutofthisworld, #SchoolLunch and #bestchoiceDUSD. For more information on National School Lunch Week, visit https://www.facebook.com/DUSDFOODSERVICES/
John Chavolla works for the Delano Union School District as the director of food services.
