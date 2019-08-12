Aug. 6 was no ordinary day for students of the Delano Union School District. As they walked through the gates of the district's 12 schools, they were greeted with cheers and smiling faces from teachers, administrators and staff, who worked diligently throughout the summer to warmly welcome them to the 2019-2020 school year.
"Our students are at the core of the work we do. DUSD is a place where everyone is united for one common purpose-helping our students to achieve success," DUSD superintendent Rosalina Rivera said. “DUSD truly is one team with one vision."
Rivera also emphasized the importance of regular school attendance as an essential building block for student success.
“We are committed to creating a learning environment where students feel valued and important," she said. "We want them to be excited to come to school every day as we help them develop their talents in an atmosphere that facilities creativity in an academic setting.”
"On behalf the entire DUSD team, I would like to express my gratitude to our parents and grandparents for the loving support they provide the children of this district. Your contribution to the personal and academic growth of our students is unsurpassed," Rivera said.
