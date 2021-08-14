DUSD celebrates first day back to in-person classes

Happy faces, and new school gear, were present the morning of Aug. 2 for the Delano Union School District's first day of in-person school after a nearly 17-month hiatus.
About 6,350 students from preschool through eighth grade either walked through the gates of the district’s 12 schools or continued with distance learning, where teachers were ready to provide interesting classroom activities in ways that are fun, but safe.
“We are elated to see the students back in school,” DUSD superintendent Rosalina Rivera said. “They are ready to learn, and are excited that staff were there to greet them.”
Following along with the year’s theme of "Together, We Will See It Through," Rivera stated that seeing all the children wearing their masks was very encouraging. Elementary school students are receiving their breakfasts and lunches in their classrooms, and teachers and staff are providing secure areas so the students also get the needed outside time.
Students were very comfortable wearing their masks during their day of instruction, which Rivera said that students, teachers and staff navigated very well. Rivera was also appreciative of all parents who assisted in the effort to return their children to school.
“I am proud of all the parents through these challenging times,” she said. “They trust us with their children, whether in-person or remote.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.