"Lights! Camera! Action!" was heard as Delano Union School District’s Pioneer School played host to a group and film crew Aug. 7-9 that produced audio tracks and videos to demonstrate a statewide examination that determines levels of comprehension and use of the English language by English learners.
“The Board of Trustees and I are honored that Pioneer School was selected to help model this assessment,” DUSD Superintendent Rosalina Rivera said. “It gave us the chance to display the talent we have right here in our district, both students and staff, and in Delano.”
Coordinated in the district by DUSD English language development coach Melissa Reyna, she was part of a team led by the Sacramento County Office of Education (SCOE). SCOE is composing all training audio and video recording for the English Language Proficiency Assessments for California (ELPAC). Reyna presented this information to the DUSD Board of Trustees in September.
The ELPAC is the assessment required by the state to assess growth of English language skills for students whose first language was not English. English learners are assessed when they enter kindergarten, or for any other English learners who enter a California school for the first time. All English learners are assessed once a year to observe their growth.
Reyna said that Pioneer School was chosen for the recording sessions due to the willingness of site and district administration to be involved in the process, and the district’s early start to the beginning of the school year (most school districts are not in session in late July or early August). SCOE also wanted to film at the home school of one of their trainers.
Reyna has assisted with SCOE since 2016. She has been involved with many facets of the implementation of the ELPAC at the state level.
The recently-released audio and video recordings feature a cast of 30 Pioneer students. All are children of Pioneer School employees.
The SCOE staff and Reyna were impressed with the professionalism of the students who were involved. The four ELPAC domains, including reading, writing, listening and speaking, were administered to the participating students.
“They were troopers,” Reyna said.
She stated that sixth through eighth grade students had to sit in Pioneer’s computer lab for 2.5 hours due to multiple required recordings and SCOE equipment restrictions.
“Our 3-5 group had to stay quiet for a long period of time,” Reyna said, “and all students really had to act (being on their phone, asking questions about the test, needing to use the restroom, other emergencies).”
Students were thanked for their acting work with items including pencils, toys, snacks and McDonald’s gift cards. Some students received multiple items when they were called on different occasions to be part of a video or audio session.
The recordings will be used to demonstrate the use of the ELPAC to school, district, county, regional and state staff throughout California, which is part of the certification process required of each person who will administer or supervise the process of giving the examination. The audio recordings will be used with students as part of the test administration.
Reyna and the SCOE group have developed talking points to accompany the recordings to emphasize important points in the videos to discuss during their presentations to test administrators. The group is currently on the road around the state presenting the recordings. In addition to Reyna, the group consists of SCOE staff and English Language Development staff from Fresno County Office of Education and Hanford, Palm Springs and Torrance unified school districts.
The format of the test is also changing. Since its inception, ELPAC has been administered using a handwritten record. It has changed to a computer-based assessment (similar to the Smarter Balanced assessment given to all students in grades third through eighth each year).
Reyna will also be part of the SCOE road trip starting again in April to train staff throughout the state on the new ELPAC Initial Assessment. This new assessment will start in California in fall 2020.
Reyna also stated that SCOE is interested in returning to the district in January to film to produce the videos for A – ELPAC. This is an alternate ELPAC assessment for mild/moderate and moderate/severe special education students. The group and film crew were impressed with the district (including organization and facilities), Pioneer’s Unique Blend Café (of which they utilized every morning) and Pioneer’s staff and students.
“I commend Melissa for all her hard work and for her dedication to student success. She is helping to pave the way for how districts administer the ELPAC across the state,” Rivera said. “Her training and experiences are helping our district to make important decisions that will help our students meet the demands of this rigorous assessment.”
