The Delano Union School District Board of Trustees swore in two winning candidates on Dec. 14: Frank Herrera Jr. and Suzanne Villaruz.
Herrera was the leading vote-getter followed by Villaruz in the Nov. 3 election for two board of trustee seats. The elected board was the only one in the area to return all its incumbents.
Also on the DUSD board are Ramon Cardenas, Irene Martinez and Dr. Efrain Rodriguez.
District Superintendent Rosalina Rivera swore in Villaruz first then Herrera during the special board meeting at the district board room. Herrera has been on the board for 16 years, while Villaruz has served the past four years for the district.
"I want to thank you for your past service, and for working with you for the children of Delano," Rivera said.
Villaruz said she was "happy to be part of the board and continue the work for the students."
Herrera thanked his family, several of whom attended the swearing-in ceremony.
"Without the help of Frank Herrera III and family, we would not have done as well as we did," Herrera said. "I'm happy to be back here, so we can get back to work."
