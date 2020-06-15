Delano Union School District announced that April Gregerson, assistant superintendent for instructional programs, has been selected as the Administrator of the Year in the area of curriculum and instruction by the West Kern Chapter of the Association of California School Administrators.
ACSA is a highly respected professional organization consisting of school administrators from throughout the state of California. Gregerson was presented with her award during a virtual awards ceremony held June 4.
“This is definitely a team award,” Gregerson commented. “Everything we achieve in education is the result of a team effort. And I work with an amazing team of administrative colleagues, teacher-leaders and support staff who work hard each day to provide the best learning opportunities for our DUSD students.”
In her announcement of the award to the DUSD staff, district Superintendent Rosalina Rivera described Gregerson as “an exemplary leader in the area of curriculum and instruction for well over a decade.”
“At the core of her leadership style is a deep and sincere caring for all individuals, reflecting and exemplifying the district's core values," Rivera added. "April is a technician who has spent a long career developing curriculum and refining instructional practices."
"She is able to lead the instructional programs department from personal experiences that establish high but reasonable expectations," Rivera said. "Under April's leadership, DUSD has made extraordinary steps toward providing students with high-quality distancing learning opportunities, while fostering an incredible amount of growth from our teachers as they implement new digital instructional strategies.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.