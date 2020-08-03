The Delano Union School District's annual breakfast meeting always includes longevity recognition for longtime staff members, as well as welcoming newcomers, and this year was no exception.
Those honored for their dedicated years of service during the virtual breakfast meeting were as follows:
40 years of service: Rosie Navarrette
35 years of service: Juanita Ramos, Marilyn Salinas, William Sanchez
30 years of service: Sally Belflower, Jason Kashwer, Maria Renteria, Boomer Rivera and Ana Ruiz
25 years of service: Martin Bans, Tammy Feliscian, Petra Gonzalez, Armando Gutierrez, Alberto Reyna, Martha Rojas, Cheryl Smith and Jack Tillman
20 years of service: Irene Abitago, Lorraine Aguilar, Gina Badger, Sonya Carino Michael Carrillo, Sylvia Clines, Bradley Cole, Leticia Carreno, Patricia Crabtree, Teresa Cushnyr, Amalia Duran, Theresa Guerra, Maria Guzman, Michael Hixon, Fritzie Huang, Christa Hunter, Jorge Jimenez, Jennifer Jones, Sandra Jones, Tiffany Medrano, Adam Moore, Juanita Ortiz, Carmen Ozuna, Roberta Parnell, Robert Reed, Carmen Rico, Agustin Rodriguez, Veronica Rubalcava, Mark Ruiz, Renee Sala and Melissa Serda
15 years of service: Jennifer Alvarado, Antonio Alvarico, Regina Arevalo, Mariano Balbuena, Almeda Ballesteros, Janet Baptista, Sandie Barkley, Alma Bumatay, Cecilia Caldwell, Esperanza Campos, Christina Chavez, Ricardo Chavez, Kathleen Clift, Melanie Cortez, Eloise Gonzalez, Nancy Gring, Tonya Holzworth, Gerrod Luque, Maria Madrigal, Armie Mechem, Denise Miller, Moncia Gill, Cynthia Oropeza, Josue Orozco, Nieves Padron, Alma Parra, Elvia K Perez, Marvin Perez, Juan Pizano, Francisco Ramirez, Rosa Robles, Karen Slayton, David Trevino and Paulina Zarate
10 years of service: Christina Alaniz, Lesley Avila, Corina Barajas, Karli Brogan, Maria Cornejo, Daniel Crow, Heidi Delay, Melissa Brindle-Feltner, Hilario Garcia, Monica Gil, Dimas Gonzalez, Raul Gonzalez, Michelle Guerra, Joshua Herrera, Aaron Jiminez, Todd Jordan, Pamela Magness, Karina Mendoza, Javier Moreno, Michael Ornelas, Luisana Pascual, Rocio Ramoz, Sylvia Rios Mendoza, Alicia Rios Gonzalez and Leslie Tenorio
5 years of service: Rosmara Aguirre, Samuel Alvizo, Regina Arvizu, Robert Avitia, Breana Benitez, Daniel Bermudez, Alexsis Briseno, Juan Calderon, Pedro Hernandez, Esther Castrejon, Sherry Chao, Shia Dhillon, Daisy Diza, Kayla Enriquez, Sanjuana Esparza, Minerva Garcia, Amalia Garibay-Balerio, Isabel Godinez, April Gregerson, Alma Guillen, Krista Gutierrez, Estefania Guzman, Gonzalo Hernandez, Maria Luz Herrera, Breanne Hooks, Amelia Juaregi, Carlos Lopez, Desmarie Lopez, Rosemary Medina, Rene Mendivil, Yadira Mendivil, Archie Meneses, Karina Miranda, Elena Moreno, Daisy Munoz, Wilbert Neuenkirk, Leticia Nieves, Everardo Nuno, Vanessa Nuno, Liliana Ortiz, Daniel Pena, Esthela Perez, Larissa Portillo, Emerie Quevedo, Alexis Ramirez, Estevan Reyna, Cynthia Rios, Sandra Rivera, Adriana Rodriguez, Aileen Rodriguez, Ediht Rodriguez, John Rodriguez, Maria Ruiz, Adriana Sanchez, Cecilia Sanchez, Jessica Soriano, Carolyn Sykes, Ruby Tapia, Yesenia Trujillo, Adriana Valadez, Jesus Valencia, Camry Williams, Ronesha, Williams, Rachel Wolfe and Jose Zamora
DUSD also welcomed the newest staff members who have joined the district family. In her introduction, Assistant Superintendent April Gregerson said, “You are now an official member of Team DUSD - a dynamic team of educators who are committed to the success of our students.”
The new staff members include:
Albany Park: Angelica Gonzales, Krisha Mendoza, Hailey Serda and Alicia Feliscian (speech pathologist)
Cecil Avenue: Karla Arroyo, Maureen Solito and Lionel Reyna (principal)
Del Vista: Jose Bolanos and Cynthia Cortez
Fremont: Cynthia Andrade-Smith
Harvest: Judith Mota
La Vina Middle School: Angelica Ochoa and Kristy Saucedo
Nueva Vista: Amelia Magana, Sofia Carnero and Nancy Cerda
Pioneer: Tzitlali Alvarado and Socorro Ramirez
Terrace: Maria Alvizo
District: Claudia Marin (special education assistant director)
The DUSD staff then participated in a series of drawings for donated prizes, facilitated by a "prize patrol" consisting of assistant superintendents Jason Kashwer, Rosa Montes and Sandra Rivera. Shortly afterwards, Assistant Superintendent Gregerson concluded the meeting: “Let’s have an amazing and successful 2020-2021 school year."
“This breakfast meeting was just what I needed to get me motivated for the coming year. Exactly what I needed,” said Sala, speech and language pathologist and 20-year veteran of the district. “From the prayer, to the talks from district folk and encouraging words from the ball players, to the fun giveaways, it was all awesome. It is good to know that you all are here and supporting us. You have reminded me that we are all in this together, and I also need to do my part to encourage others.”
