Delano Union School District’s chronic absenteeism rate for the 2017-18 school year is near the lowest in Kern County, and possibly in the state of California.
“The board and I are very proud of all the efforts to keep our students in school,” DUSD superintendent Rosalina Rivera said.
According to district director of data analysis Jose Maldonado, the steps that are being taken at the schools and at the district level influence the number of students who fall into these categories.
Chronic absenteeism
DUSD’s 2017-18 chronic absenteeism rate (CAR) was an astounding 3 percent, which consisted of 226 students of the eligible 7,420 district students falling into this percentage. This is compared with Kern County’s 12.2 percent, and statewide 11.1 percent, during the same period.
There are a few factors that determine the CAR. Students who are enrolled 31 or more days during the July 1 through June 30 academic year at one or multiple district schools (their cumulative enrollment) and are absent for 10 percent or more of their enrolled instructional days, are considered chronically absent.
The chronic absenteeism rate for schools and for the district is determined by taking the total number of chronically absent students, and dividing it by the cumulative enrollment minus the students enrolled less than 31 days. Maldonado said that all 12 DUSD schools’ CARs were also lower than Kern County and the state's rates, with no district school exceeding 4.9 percent.
When disaggregated by ethnicity, CAR percentages were also below county and state numbers. The two ethnic groups with the highest district percentages had the least number of eligible students, while one group had a sample size of less than 10 students, so no figures were reported.
Students are also aware of the importance of being in school each day.
“In my opinion, we need an education to get a good job,” Fremont Elementary School fifth grader Jesus Reyes said. “There could be problems without education, including getting a house and paying your bills.”
DUSD’s rate was also significantly lower than other Kern County districts. These include Wasco Union School District (7.1 percent), Shafter’s Richland School District (10.3 percent), McFarland Unified School District (11.2 percent) and Bakersfield City School District (14.9 percent).
DUSD is on track for 2018-19 in keeping overall absentee rates at record lows. Albany Park, Almond Tree, Cecil Avenue, Del Vista, Fremont, Morningside Nueva Vista and Terrace schools have at least one day this school year in which every student was in school.
“In my opinion, we need education every day to work to have a job and a place to live when we grow up,” Fremont Elementary School fifth grader Jennifer Garcia said. “You must use the knowledge learned each day.”
Diligent work at schools, led most times by vice principals and attendance clerks, are insuring students are in attendance. Most of the credit goes to parents, who are insuring their children are coming to school each day, and teachers and site administrators who create classroom environments that students want to attend.
Fremont teacher Maria Villalvazo, who has worked in the district for seven years as a substitute and with the POWER after-school program before she was hired as a teacher, sees school as a place of stability for students. The pupils need their teacher in school every day.
“They need that one constant adult in their school lives,” Villalvazo said. “I attended DUSD as a student, and I needed that adult that taught me each day. I want to be that person for my students.”
Mike Bledsoe is the director of child development at Delano Union School District.
