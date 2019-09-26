, in partnership with The Community Action Partnership of Kern, is taking a lead in ensuring Delano-area families have free access to healthy, fresh produce.
This summer, DRMC successfully hosted a series of six community Farmers’ Markets and Health Fairs. This community-based program has provided more than 2,000 area families with fresh produce, health screenings and access to local resources.
On Sept. 19, the hospital and CAP-K had its latest Farmers’ Market and Health Fair at the DRMC parking lot, with lots of community folks helping distribute healthy food to hundreds of people.
In early 2019, DRMC conducted a Community Health Needs Assessment in an effort to identify community health initiatives over the next three years. Food insecurity and access to fresh produce was identified as an opportunity to help support the community. While conducting the assessment, community stakeholders identified challenges and barriers related to food insecurity in the greater Delano area. As a result, DRMC and CAP-K decided to take the lead on this initiative.
As a pillar in the community, it is our responsibility to do our part of keeping our neighbors and community members healthy with providing as much access to fresh fruits and vegetables.
We are also very proud to provide a platform and centralized hub for community partners to provide many resources and services to our neighbors who may need some type of assistance.
Food insecurity is one of the most significant social determinants of health in Kern County. Adults and children in food-insure households have more emergency room visits and hospital admissions, are at a higher risk of developing chronic diseases and often struggle to manage their existing ones.
These factors increase this population’s spending on medical care, which is disproportionately higher than people in food-secure households.
DRMC and CAP-K are extremely thankful for the community partners, volunteers, and staff members that assisted with the community based program.
DRMC’s leadership also announced plans earlier this year of joining Adventist Health later this fall, in an effort to expand local healthcare services and continue to meet the needs of the growing community.
Matt Cauthron is the director of community relations for Delano Regional Medical Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.