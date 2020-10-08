The Delano Police Officers Association and its members are dedicated servants of the citizens of Delano.
"We chose to endorse Joe Aguirre, Joe Alindajao and Jaime Mendoza for City Council," said DPOA president Cecilio Velasco. "We chose to endorse these candidates based on their experience, knowledge, involvement, care and honesty."
Candidates attended the Sept. 16 virtual forum at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church hall, which was put on by DPOA and the Delano city employees association. Those answering questions included current City Council members Joe Aguirre, Joe Alindajao and Grace Vallejo. Challengers included Carlton Lennon, Jaime Mendoza and Salvador Solorio-Ruiz. Challenger Veronica Vasquez did not attend the event.
Officers interact with our citizens on a daily basis, Velasco said. "We listen to you with open hearts and open minds. We serve you with integrity and they’ve earned your trust. We will continue to do our very best to maintain or improve our relationship.
"We have heard from most of the candidates," Velasco said. "Some continue to have great ideas and have great insight to what the city needs. What they said resonates with what we have heard from members of this community. They showed their experience and spoke from the heart.
"Others were out of touch, so out of touch they create this illusion that this great city is in turmoil or peril," he said. "So much so that drastic changes need to be made. Changes such as requesting you to vote for them although they lack experience. Some even lacking life experience!
"Do we really want to experiment with inexperience at a time like this?" Velasco asked. "Or even during a period of growth? That is a risk we are not willing to take."
