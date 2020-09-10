Delano Police Department's own Cpl. Joe Madrigal will once again be part of Cancer Society's Real Men Wear Pink campaign this year.
Back on Aug. 20, the American Cancer Society kicked off its Real Men Wear Pink of Kern County campaign. Real Men Wear Pink is a campaign ran through the American Cancer Society. This puts men in a leadership role in the fight against breast cancer. Community leaders around Kern County use the power of pink to raise awareness and money for the American Cancer Society's breast cancer initiatives, including innovative research, patient services, and education regarding screening and risk reduction.
All participants commit to wearing pink throughout October, raising awareness for the cause through their social media networks, and raising a minimum of $2,500 to help the American Cancer Society fight Cancer.
This year we are proud to announce that DPD's own Madrigal has once again decided to be an official candidate. Madrigal is Kern County's reigning champion. Last year, he was able to raise and bring in $11,455 in the fight against cancer.
"This is a very important fight, about 276,480 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women and about 42,000 will die from breast cancer," Madrigal said.
When asked if there was a particular breast cancer survivor he was fighting for, he said, "I do this for the entire community of Delano and for everyone fighting or has fought this very difficult battle in Kern County."
This year, Madrigal is selling "Real Men Wear Pink" masks for $10, "Support Pink" T-shirts for $20, and the very popular pink Delano Police Department patches for $10.
All money earned will go to his campaign. People can also donate to his campaign by clicking the links on his social media sites. Merchandise can also be mailed to your home, by contacting Delano Police Community Service Officer Rafael Silva at 661-720-5521 or Officer Christopher Nino at 661-721-3377, ext. 1468
With COVID-19 happening this year, it is very difficult to get out in the community and raise funds for this cause.
"Last year, we were able to raise more than $2,000 at our 'Serving For a Cure' event alone, held at Perkos," Madrigal said. "This year, we are unable to do that because of COVID. So we are looking to bank on selling merchandise.
"Periodically, we are going to post a stand in front of the police department and sell some of the merchandise," he said. "We were also looking to post a stand at some of our local stores. Those locations have yet to be determined."
