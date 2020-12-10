The year 2020 has definitely been a challenging year, a year full of uncertainty for everyone. The 2020 Real Men Wear Pink campaign was no different.
When I was approached by the staff at the American Cancer Society, I admit that I had my reservations about continuing with the campaign, and I was not completely sure I would participate. At the urging of close friends, I made the decision to enter the campaign in late July, as the 2020 campaign was already in full swing.
I found myself in 12th place (out of 12 candidates), with the campaign leader at the time having a $4,000 lead. I knew I had a lot of ground to make up, and I knew because of the pandemic it was not going to easy.
We immediately started selling our Department Pink patches but discovered that the sales of the patches weren't doing well, mainly because we weren’t able to actively be out in the community to sell them. We took a new approach by selling the popular “Support Pink” shirts with the help of notable persons around Kern County like Delano Mayor Liz Morris, various news media personalities and other various influential persons around the county.
We also sold masks and candy apples. By the end of the campaign we were able to surpass our total from 2019 and raised $11,500, solidifying the victory as 2020’s top fundraiser. The total is a Kern County record and also the first time a candidate has won the title in consecutive years.
To put the total money raised into perspective, out of 3006 Real Men Wear Pink candidates around the nation, our total was 131th highest. I’m am truly grateful for all the support I received throughout this campaign the past two years and look forward to the 2021 campaign.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.