The Delano Police Department would like to thank the community for helping us reach out with more than 100 food boxes and 150 frozen turkeys donations.
For the past three years, the Delano Police Department has attempted to ensure no Delano family goes without a holiday meal at Thanksgiving.
The Delano Police Department could not have met our goals without the assistance of our partners. The Delano Union Elementary School District recommended needy families, and La Jolla Farming assisted with logistics.
Thanks to our donors:
City of Delano Human Recourses, Adventist Health Delano, Cap K, Mohammad Azzandani Smoke Shop, Arnold’s Towing, Delano Towing, Garza's Towing, R&F Disposal, State Market, All State – Anabel Perez, STRR, Walmart, Theresa Truman, Greg Hirokawa, Frank Woolridge from Woolridge law office, Maxx Bacerra, Store Land, Councilwomen Grace Vallejo and many other anonymous donors.
We would also like to thank employees from the Delano Recreation Department and Rosa Lugo for securing donations and packing food boxes.
The incredible support from our Delano family during these times of strife never fail to amaze me. Thank you all.
