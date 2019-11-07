Despite Delano Police Department's best efforts of community-based involvement programs, it's not always coming up roses on Delano streets.
An uptick in gang-related and other street violence during the past two months has occurred. So, Police Chief Robert Nevarez has responded by conducting a gun-violence operation. This operation spanned several days and involved dozens of officers made up of the agency's gang unit, detectives special units and patrol.
"Our response also included a Street Interdiction Operation on Tuesday, which included 70 officers from numerous Kern County law-enforcement agencies," Nevarez said. "SIT Operations are funded through the state of California to aid local law enforcement in ensuring that those on parole and probation remain compliant with their terms."
The SIT operation was very successful resulting in the recovery of three handguns, 13.2 pounds of meth and 12 arrests
Cmdr. Jerry Nicholson said the operations will continue until further notice.
The operations stemmed from the two homicides from last month, along with six others from 2019.
“We are still investigating the victims’ affiliation to any gangs,” Nicholson said. “No suspects have been arrested yet in either case.”
At 5:49 p.m. Oct. 15, Delano Police went to the 300 block of Glenwood Street for a shots fired call. Officers found Javier Joelle Amaya, 28, of Bakersfield suffering multiple gunshot wounds.
He was taken to Delano Regional Medical Center, but died from his serious injuries.
Just eight days later, officers responded at 11 p.m. to the 700 block of Vassar for a shooting. David Michael Ruiz, 45, was found dead from gunshot wounds.
Investigators have few leads and are asking the public's help in solving that senseless crime.
To provide information on either case, contact the police department at 661-721-3377 or the Tip Line at 661-721-3369, and you can remain anonymous.
During the past two months, Nicholson said, there have been multiple shootings in Delano. Four have resulted in deaths, which sparked the department to launch the Gun Violence Response Operation.
Still, Nevarez and his officers continue to make it their mission to reach out to the community and try to build up trust with residents.
They have had three neighborhood block parties in 2019, with the latest happening in September.
The chief’s burning vision: all Delano streets will be a safe venue for families to enjoy.
Delano Police Community Service Officer Rafael Silva and Corporal Jose Madrigal have been in the forefront in creating many of the community-based programs and follow them through to completion.
Some of these community involvement events included Bingo and Badges; Loteria con la Policia; a junior officers summer camp; a Play in Peace event at the city’s new Park and Recreation’s community center, the agency's first-ever Hispanic Residents Academy Graduation last December; a partnership with the Delano Union School District to reach out to students who are at risk of falling behind in school or getting in trouble; Choppin’ It Up with Delano residents looking to get haircuts at Carlos’ Barbershop or hair stylings at Almas’s Beauty Salon; and Cafe con Campesinos where officers interacted with farm laborers to build vital trust with this segment of the community.
Those new events came on top of the agency’s previous annual community events such as Trunk or Treat Celebration and Shop with a Cop in December.
A public safety town hall meeting has been set for Dec. 9 by Delano City Councilmember Joe Alindajao and the Delano Police Department. The meeting will be 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 436 Jefferson St. Public input is sought and surveys will be provided.
