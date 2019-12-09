Delano Police Department has already proved that real men wear pink, but this past week, they also proved that real men shave after a month of long beards in November.
On Dec. 3 at Navarro's Barber Shop, officers took to the barber chair and had their beards shaved off as part of the department's No Shave November fundraiser for cancer.
At the end of the day, officers presented a $1,300 check to the American Cancer Society.
Back on Oct. 17, the agency held a Serve for the Cure event at Perko's Cafe in Delano. That day, it made more than $2,300.
Combined efforts garnered more than $2,300 for the Real Men Wear Pink campaign.
“It is an honor to represent the City of Delano in this event and to date our campaign has raised over $5,800,” said Delano Police Cpl. Jose Madrigal in a previous interview.
