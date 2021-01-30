Delano Police Department has been selected as one of 12 winners of the nationwide COPS Office's Community Policing in Action Photo Contest.
The winning photo will be featured:
• On the home page of the COPS website (www.cops.usdoj.gov).
• As the COPS Facebook and Twitter header for a month during the 2021 calendar year.
• In the COPS Office e-newsletter, The CP Dispatch, along with a corresponding article about the agency.
"Our agency is proud to announce that the Delano Police Department was selected by the U.S. Department of Justice COPS Office for the Community Policing in Action award," said Rafael Silva, community service officer for the Delano Police Department.
"We are one of only 12 nationwide agencies selected and, as such, one of (our) photos will grace the cover of the homepage of their website in addition to being on the COPS e-newsletter, along with a corresponding article about our agency," Silva said. "This award is another testament to the dedication the men and women of DPD have in building a strong relationship with the Delano community."
