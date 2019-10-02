Officers with the Delano Police Department are supporting breast cancer awareness by wearing pink patches throughout the month of October.
Patches are $10 and available for sale at the Delano Police Department and American Cancer Society's Bakersfield office.
Money raised will support the American Cancer Society Real Men Wear Pink campaign.
