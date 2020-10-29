The Delano Police Department is composed of countless dedicated servants that provide consistently excellent service to the city. All too often, we fail to acknowledge them.
In the spirit of “catching people doing something right," the agency has developed an Employee of the Quarter award. This award will go to a member of each police division for behavior that is demonstrative of going “above and beyond” the call of duty.
The department would like to commend Communications Supervisor Michelle Hernandez, Officer Rommel Bautista and Officer Jose Herrera for receiving the Employee of the Quarter award.
All staff have worked diligently and have provided excellent police services to the community of Delano.
"During this pandemic, it is important that the department continue to recognize and celebrate its successes,” Police Chief Robert Nevarez said. "It is equally important that department members come together in a COVID-19-safe manner ￼to recognize superb performance that fuels the trust that the community has in its police department.￼”
The first three members to receive this recognition for the third quarter of 2020 are listed below:
• Michelle Hernandez – Communications Division
• Rommel Bautista – Investigations Division
• Jose Herrera – Patrol Division
Hernandez is a long-time member of the department and recognized for her excellent performance for this past quarter. As the communications supervisor, her hard work and effort ensured the department was able to continue providing quality dispatch services to the citizens of Delano, while at the same time keeping officers safe. In spite of the many challenges of 2020, Hernandez ensured her unit continued to deliver quality service. There were many days when Hernandez came in on days off to cover a dispatch shift to allow her staff to take time off and make sure service did not suffer. The manner in which Hernandez performed this past quarter shows her hard work, sincerity, perseverance and diligence.
Jose Herrera is recognized for his outstanding performance working as a patrol officer this past quarter. With the rise of COVID-19, increased violence in our society and a challenging environment for police, Herrera continued coming to work with an enthusiastic attitude and ready to help out fellow co-workers and provide superb service to the citizens of Delano. This past quarter he worked overtime, volunteered for assignments, came in early and stayed late. He changed shifts temporarily, was called out to assist with major crimes and never complained. It is abundantly clear that Herrera is a team player and willing to do whatever it takes to provide great service to the citizens of Delano.
Gang Investigator Bautista is recognized for his performance this past quarter. Bautista comes to work each day mentally and physically prepared for duty. He is consistently enthusiastic upon his arrival, which fuels his unit's efforts and helps guide the team to success. Bautista’s passion for his job is infectious, and he is the key ingredient for this team’s esprit de corps. Bautista’s activity this quarter is among the highest and most consistent across the board. Bautista’s diligence and detailed approach toward police work have set a benchmark for the rest of the Gang Unit members to achieve. Much of the Gang Unit’s success is a result of the professionalism and experience of Bautista. Bautista is an asset to the team and one of its most valuable members.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.