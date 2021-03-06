DPD: Man arrested after being found with drugs

Delano police showed extreme discipline last week during a morning arrest of a man with a gun.
Just after midnight, officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of 12th Avenue regarding a report of shots fired.
According to the police department, dispatch indicated a man wearing a black hoodie was seen walking away from the area on Madison Street from 12th Avenue. Officers detained a man at 13th Avenue and Madison Street matching the description of the suspect.
Officers said he was holding a black airsoft pistol in his hand that had the orange tip removed. He was also in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, according to police. Officers showed extreme discipline and restraint given the circumstances, officials said.
The suspect was subsequently arrested and transported to the Kern County Central Receiving Facility without incident on drug-related charges and an outstanding warrant.
