The Delano Police Department created a COVID-19 Response Unit under the city's current State of Emergency.
Rbert Nevarez, Delano's Chief of Police said in this state of continual flux, the department has been inundated with information, requests for information and constantly changing needs for public safety.
"As an organization responsible for delivering public safety, it is imperative that we be flexible in delivering such service," Nevarez said. "especially during challenging times such as the one we find ourselves in."
The temporary COVID-19 Response Unit will be headed up by Cpl. Jose Madrigal, with officer Ephraim Ochoa, officer Chris Alfors and community service officer Rafael Silva assigned to him.
Among other duties, this unit will be responsible for the following:
- Gather and analyze COVID-19 related information delivered to the DPD
- Distribute vetted information to the members of the DPD and other city departments
- Determine COVID-19 related training needs for department members and coordinate to deliver this training
- Determine COVID-19 related equipment needs and coordinate acquisition
- Coordinate with community organizations tasked with delivering goods and services to the most at risk to the COVID-19 virus
- Conduct regular distribution of public safety information to the public through social media resources
- Coordinate with detectives on complaints of price gouging.
The unit will also work with local community charities and churches, helping collect goods for people who need it most and even delivering those items to them.
"And we still have other things to deal with," the chief reiterated. "On (March 25), we had a take-over robbery, and we were able to arrest that female suspect."
In addition, changing information makes it even more important to rely information to officers.
"As the police chief, I have to be the clearinghouse of information like that," Nevarez added. "But I can't be singularly focused because we have an entire police department to run, and a community to keep safe."
He remembered back to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, when he was incident commander for the Fresno Police Department "and everyone was in fear that we would be attacked at any moment ... That lasted for months."
"But now, this enemy we are fighting is microscopic," he added.
Madrigal said on Thursday that being in a new unit, he has been doing a lot of research of the virus and how to battle against it.
"We need to get the word out to people, watch out for merchants price gouging and even gather safety equipment and other resources, not only for the city, but for all our residents," Madrigal said.
The department has been investigating price gouging incidents shared on social media and gathering grocery items and cleaning supplies for elderly individuals.
Nevarez said that this COVID-19 crisis might actually have unintended positive consequences.
"We have a lot of young people, who have never experienced a crisis of this magnitude," he said. "Maybe they will become more appreciative of the things we are fortunate enough to have. Things that are always expected to be there."
Madrigal said dealing with a such a virus is brand new and the world was not ready for it.
"We are ready for major disasters, not a virus like this," he said. "But we need to take it on the best we can and educate the public."
"I'm optimistic, and hope everyone will be good at the end," he added.
