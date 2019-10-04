The Delano Police Department received a $40,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety for a one-year enforcement and education program.
The money will fund various activities intended to reduce deaths and injuries on California roads.
“We are excited to partner with the Office of Traffic Safety and use these grant funds to further our traffic safety goals,” said Chief of Police Robert Nevarez in a press release. “Traffic safety is a top priority for our agency and for the community. This grant will allow us to work on a variety of traffic safety issues that we otherwise would not have been able to achieve.”
The funding will be used for:
• DUI/driver’s license checkpoints.
• Patrols specifically looking for suspected alcohol and/or drug-impaired drivers.
• Patrols targeting violations of California’s hands-free cell phone law and vehicle code violations by drivers, motorcyclists, bicyclists and pedestrians that put other roadway users at risk.
• Patrols targeting the primary causes of crashes: speeding, improper turns, running stop signs or signals, right-of-way violations and driving on the wrong side of the road.
• Traffic safety education presentations for youth and community members on distracted and impaired driving, bicycle and pedestrian safety.
• Creating “Hot Sheets” identifying repeat DUI offenders.
• Officer training to identify suspected impaired drivers and conduct sobriety tests.
Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
