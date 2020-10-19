Despite the purported convenience of voting by mail, the process can also be confusing.
Did you know, for example, if you plan to vote at the polls, you must bring your mail-in ballot with you to surrender or else you will have to cast a provisional ballot?
And your signature, is it supposed to match your voter registration form or your drivers license? And if you registered to vote through the DMV, are those signatures the same?
"It’s a pretty complicated process...," said Christian Romo, head of the Kern County Democratic Party, which typically has more voters registered to vote by mail than its Republican counterpart.
That's why his party has long had a practice of sending volunteers door-to-door to encourage voters to complete their mail-in ballot and even offer to deliver it to the elections office for the voter.
"I think it’s safer," Romo said. "They fill out the ballot in front of you, they seal it and they have to sign it and I have to sign it in front of the person."
Republican consultant Cathy Abernathy has heard confusion over the signature, too. Voters who don't usually vote by mail — less than one-third of Kern County registered voters — have questioned why their signature is on the outside of the envelope, if they should trust the post office with their ballot and what to do if they get someone else's ballot in the mail.
"We've got so many people confused when they get these absentee ballots in the mail because they've never been absentee ballot voters," said Abernathy.
Abernathy said the day ballots were mailed to voters, she went to the post office and counted 19 in a trash can. She wasn't looking for them — she has always gone to the post office to scope out campaign mailers being sent by her clients' opponents because that's typically where mail is delivered first, and many people toss the mailers in the trash.
She believes they are ballots that arrived for the previous owner of post office boxes. The same thing is happening on a larger scale at apartment complexes, she said.
"It's getting back to, why did we have to flood the state with absentee ballots that are live ballots that people never requested?" she said.
Abernathy said she doesn't believe there are many people deliberately trying to cheat the system.
"But it gets very sloppy," she said. She feels it's enough of a concern that it could be consequential in the few races in Kern that are contested: the 21st Congressional District, where former Rep. David Valadao, a Republican, is trying to win back the seat incumbent TJ Cox took away from him two years ago, and several of the school board races.
Romo, the local Democratic Party chair, said that Cox's 2018 victory — the results of which weren't final for weeks — was due to some 900 mail-in ballots that were rejected at first for various reasons.
Romo, however, thinks there are safeguards in place to prevent voter fraud.
Even if someone tried to forge a signature on a ballot, it would be caught in the elections validation process where the signature on a ballot is compared to the signatures on file with the elections office.
"There’s all these checks and balances to make sure the ballot is counted correctly," Romo said. "It's pretty safe and accurate."
With that in mind, here's a few more tips from Mary Bedard, Kern County Registrar of Voters, for completing a mail-in ballot:
- Signature: The county elections office maintains a signature history for voters. If a voter originally registered on paper and then reregistered through DMV, both signatures would be on file. Voters can also fill out a form available online to update their signature if it has changed since they registered, which would also go into the voter's signature history. When validating ballots, the signature on the ballot envelope is compared with all the signatures on file.
- If you vote at the polls: Since poll workers have no way of knowing if someone has voted their mail ballot, in-person voters must surrender their mail ballot or vote provisionally. Once the elections office confirms they did not vote their mail ballot, the provisional ballot is counted. If the voter surrenders their mail ballot, they can vote at the poll.
- If you receive someone else's ballot in the mail: The post office typically returns any ballots to the county elections office as undeliverable for voters who have moved. If someone does receive a ballot for someone else, they should write on the envelope “return to sender – moved” or something similar and send it back through the mail. The post office will deliver it back to the county elections office.
- Also: Postage is not required on the return envelope of the mail ballot. This change took effect in 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.