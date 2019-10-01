Donations can be made for the warm clothing drive in Delano, Arvin-Lamont, Shafter and Bakersfield now through Dec. 20.
Delano residents can drop off their gently used and new clothing items at 455 Lexington St.
Items needed include blankets, coats, gloves, hats, scarves and socks.
Donations will benefit families within District 4.
To schedule an in-person pick up, call District 4 Supervisor David Couch's office at 661-868-3680.
Other drop off locations include: 12014 Main St. at the Arvin-Lamont office, 329 Central Valley Highway at the Shafter office and 1115 Truxtun Ave. at the Bakersfield office.
