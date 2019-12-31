Meeting minutes and financial documents link the Kern County Fair to an anonymous state audit that alleged hundreds of thousands of dollars had been mismanaged from 2016 through 2018.
While local fair officials have repeatedly said they cannot comment on the California State Auditor’s report, citing state whistleblower laws, the documents corroborate behavior described in the audit, providing evidence that the local fair was, indeed, the subject of the state investigation. The Californian obtained the documents through a public records request to the California Department of Food and Agriculture seeking the Kern County Fair's accounting records, credit card statements and meeting minutes.
Both the state auditor and the California Department of Food and Agriculture, which oversees county fairs, have also said they cannot disclose the name of the fair investigated in the audit. However, several current and former employees have said the audit pertains to Kern County and details in the audit match those in the documents obtained by The Californian.
In one case, auditors wrote in the report that board members of the unnamed fair spent $1,065.72 at a restaurant on Nov. 26, 2017 and $2,376.66 at another restaurant the next night.
A Visa statement from Kern County Fair CEO Mike Olcott says the executive spent $1,065.72 at Carmine’s Italian Restaurant in Las Vegas on Nov. 26, 2017 and $2,376.66 at Gallagher’s Steakhouse in the same city on Nov. 27, 2017, exactly matching the audit.
The receipts provided in the audit show guests spent lavishly during the meals, far exceeding the $23 maximum allowed for dinner while traveling.
From a $125 lobster surf meal to hundreds of dollars in expensive alcoholic beverages, the receipts paint a picture of fancy dining purchased illegally using funds from the unnamed fair.
Kern County Fair personnel were in Las Vegas to attend the International Association of Fairs and Expositions Conference, according to meeting minutes.
The Kern County Fair did not respond to a request for comment.
The state’s audit was released in August and included responses from the fair in question, indicating the unnamed fair knew about the audit before the general public.
Meeting minutes from May of 2019 show board members entering closed session to discuss a response to a confidential draft audit from the state auditor. In June of this year, board members also went into closed session to discuss a confidential state audit.
Although members of the fair board have not commented on the ongoing speculation that the Kern County Fair was the subject of the audit, outside observers say they are convinced.
“There is no doubt in my mind that the Kern County Fair — the 15th District Agricultural Association — is the fair in question on the state audit,” said Mark Salvaggio, who served on the fair board from 2012 to 2014. “The minutes from last year show they went into closed session on the audit. That’s prima facie proof that they are the fair in question.”
He added that when he was on the board, travel meals were modest affairs that did not involve alcohol.
“For me to hear how they go on these expensive trips out of state and charge thousands of dollars in alcohol is a betrayal of public trust,” he said. “That didn’t go on while I was on the board.”
The Kern County District Attorney’s Office has launched an investigation into misuses of state resources at the fair. The DA’s Office said in October that it began the investigation after reporting emerged linking the fair and the audit.
Earlier this month, the state auditor said action had been taken against the fair in question. While disciplinary action against the CEO and the maintenance supervisor are still pending, the auditor reported that some of its recommendations had been implemented.
For Mary Helen Barro, who has been attending fair board meetings since the scandal broke, the state’s actions have not been enough.
“It’s appalling that (the board) have been so cavalier with their responsibility regarding taxpayer dollars. I think it’s outrageous,” she said. “Anybody who has anything to do with any irregularities should resign immediately or should be removed by the governor’s office.”
She added that the board’s behavior following the allegations that they were the subject of the audit resembled somebody who had been caught with their hand in the cookie jar.
“Their denial is even worse,” she said of the board’s refusal to comment on the audit. “It’s just a cover up and cover ups are irresponsible and inexcusable.”
