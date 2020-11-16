The Delano Joint Union High School District board of trustees approved a revised School Reopening Plan on Nov. 4.
The plan outlines the details for a phased reopening of the district, Superintendent Jason Garcia said in a letter to parents on Nov. 6.
"Please let me assure you that we will continue to closely monitor the county's COVID-19 data and all reopening procedures will adhere to the California Department of Public Health's recommended safety guidelines for schools," Garcia said.
"Although many school districts in Kern County have opted for a full reopening for all students through a hybrid-learning model, we have elected to utilize a phased-in approach, which allows us to continually evaluate our instructional model and safety protocols for staff and students," he said.
The phased-in reopening plan will begin with those students enrolled in Special Day classes. These students would return to campus Nov. 9, Garcia said. The second and final phase includes the resource specialist program, foster youth and homeless youth.
"Students returning during Phase 2 will tentatively be starting no sooner than the final week of November," Garcia said. "We will share more information with our parent groups as we continue to monitor and gather information regarding the spring semester."
For more information on the plan, please go to the district website at https://www.djuhsd.org.
Within the plan, you will find a schedule for the phased-in reopening model and applicable safety and instructional protocols for staff and students.
"I would like to thank all those involved in the planning process as we continually strive to provide our students with a safe and engaging learning environment," the superintendent said.
