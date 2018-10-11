Democrats are hoping to retake the House of Representatives come November, and the 21st Congressional District seems like the perfect place to start.
But one man is poised to ruin the Dems' plans in the 21st. His name is David Valadao.
In 2016, voters in the district supported Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump by 16 percentage points, mirroring the 16-point registration advantage Democrats hold there. The 21st seemed like a textbook district for electing Democrats to Congress.
But voters in the district, which incorporates parts of Fresno, Kern, Kings and Tulare counties, have favored Valadao, who has decisively bested Democratic challengers in 2012, 2014 and 2016, despite the Dems' registration edge.
So when the Republican from Hanford cruised to a comfortable lead in the June primary earlier this year, garnering 63.8 percent of the vote compared to Democratic challenger TJ Cox's 36.2 percent, it looked like November could be a replay of the past three elections.
A recent stumble by Cox isn't likely to help.
According to a story in the Fresno Bee, Cox improperly claimed on tax records two homes — one in Fresno, the other in a Washington, D.C. suburb — as his primary residence.
Cox says it was an honest paperwork mistake, the Bee reported, and his campaign spokesman said Oct. 9 that the matter has been cleared up.
But the mess-up, intentional or otherwise, could raise questions about Cox's credibility in a race where there's little room for error.
Valadao has represented his district since 2013 and serves on the House Appropriations Committee. Both he and Cox agreed to sit down for videotaped interviews last month.
"What you'll hear about David Valadao is that David's a nice guy. The other thing you hear is that he's got nothing done," Cox said of Valadao's performance.
"He's had an opportunity for six years to show some real leadership, but really to show some results," Cox said. "And there are no results."
Cox said America's immigration policy is broken. Yes, the border must be safe, and the policy must meet workforce needs, particularly in agriculture, construction and the hospitality industry.
"We need a policy that's not going to tear apart families, and a policy that I think is going to represent the true American values of compassion, empathy, generosity — really supporting the people that want to work hard, play by the rules and make a better life for themselves and their families."
And through it all, Valadao says he's "monitoring the situation," Cox said.
The incumbent congressman votes with the Trump administration 99 percent of the time, Cox said. "He says one thing in the district and does an entirely different thing back in Washington. This is what you hear in the living rooms and the offices throughout the district."
The 21st Congressional District is 71 percent Hispanic and 19 percent white, but those numbers haven't presented a problem for Valadao. In mid-September, the three-term congressman and dairyman sat down with Californian staff to talk about the race and his vision for the district.
Asked about immigration policy, Valadao said, "I think most people agree that we've got to secure the border. I think most people agree that we've got to find some way to work with the kids that came here through no fault of their own, and I think a lot of folks even agree that we've got to help all the people that are here through the process.
"I think most members of Congress agree that if they're here to do something bad to us, they need to go, and if they're here to work hard, and do something productive that's good for our community, that they'd be willing to work with them.
"I go a little bit further. When it comes to Dreamers, I come out in support to a path to citizenship," he said. But I also go a little bit further to the right than most Democrats because I do believe we have to secure the border."
If the nation had a workable guest worker program, Valadao said, it would go a long way toward allaying many of the issues associated with immigration policy.
"The majority of folks coming over the border, the majority of folks who are overstaying their visas are here to work and provide a better life for their families."
How does Valadao continue to win in a majority-democrat, majority-Hispanic district?
"I truly believe that me doing my job as a member of Congress, and I think being who I am, as far as, I truly believe the things that I push, I truly believe the things that I talk about, and yeah, sometimes I have some really tough votes in Washington, but doing that and making sure we have the outreach that we have ... and making sure our message is heard is the reason why I think I've been successful," he said.
"I think people truly see me ... and when they talk to me about issues, I think they understand that I truly love my community, love the area that I represent and want to do the best I possibly can, even when I disagree with them."
