A Congestion Mitigation Air Quality grant was approved to pave dirt roads. These roads that fall under this grant consist of Mathews Avenue from Timmons Avenue to Mettler Avenue, Christina Street from Mathews Avenue to Cecil Avenue, and Brutton Street from Mathews Avenue to Cecil Avenue.
Construction will begin this summer.
The Removing and Preventing Illegal Dumping cleaned up 42 dump sites in District 4 in December, 776 dump sites have been cleaned up within District 4 roadways in 2019 and 818 tons were collected countywide in 2019.
Supervisor Couch would like to remind residents to call our office at 661-868-3680 or email us at district4@kerncounty.com if you would like to report potholes or illegal dumping needing to be removed or any other issues or concerns you may have. Our office is always glad to refer these requests for work order to be created.
Also, you may contact Kern County Public Works at 661-862-5000 or report online at https://kernpublicworks.com/transportation/report-road-damag
Kern Transit will provide all Bakersfield College students with a student ID a ride on any Kern Transit "100" bus for free. Almost 20,000 rides were provided during the fall semester, which is a 50 percent increase from last year. There is work being done with BC on a grant to extend and expand this program for the future.
