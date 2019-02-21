With cardiovascular disease and stroke now among the top causes of death in Kern County and the rest of the country, Dignity Health Bakersfield is taking action to help turn that around for local residents.
Dignity Health is partnering with the American Heart Association to participate in its Life is Why: Kern County initiative. The three-year, $300,000 investment will fund education and outreach efforts promoting heart and brain health in the community.
“We at Mercy Memorial Hospitals, in partnership with the American Heart Association, want to make sure that we bring about some change in our communities to help prevent heart disease to the extent that we can,” said Memorial Hospital CEO Ken Keller during a press conference on Feb. 12.
Through the partnership, education and resources relating to heart and brain health will be provided at local AHA and Dignity Health events, such as the Heart and Stroke Walk in October and Go Red for Women luncheon in March.
In addition, the American Heart Association will bring back its Go Red Por Tu Corazon initiative, which focuses on promoting heart health awareness for women in the Latino community.
“If God forbid you have a health event, we’re going to be here for that. We’re going to be here when you need us,” Keller said. “But we’re also going to be out in front of this hoping to pass information around through education and outreach.”
The timing of the partnership comes as Keller said heart disease and stroke now account for 15 percent of all dollars spent in delivering health care in the United States, something he hopes can be reduced through efforts like this initiative.
