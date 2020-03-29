Hand sanitizer has found itself at the top of everyone’s shopping list, and as Google searches for the product have grown, so too has interest in its origins.
While the official story would have you believe hand sanitizer first made a splash in America in the 1990’s after Gojo Industries debuted Purell, one alternative history claims a Bakersfield student nurse invented the product around 30 years earlier.
Lupe Hernandez, the supposed student nurse, is said to have come up with an alcohol and gel mixture that could clean hands without water in 1966, long before hand sanitizer was available on the mass market. Her name has popped up occasionally over the years, but when coronavirus started appearing in America, the story went viral.
Online satires and posts typically list three details about the so-called invention: Hernandez’s name, her status as a student nurse, and her origin in Bakersfield.
The only problem?
Lupe Hernandez, if she did exist, is proving to be highly elusive to historians.
“I’ve searched all of the yearbooks and I’ve reached out to the Bakersfield College archive, to see if there is any history of her as a student, but nothing is out there,” said Kern County Museum Curator Bethany Rice. “It’s very possible that something could arise in the future, but we’ve not found it yet.”
Rice became interested in this potentially unknown part of Bakersfield’s history when references to Hernandez began popping up online recently. Then journalists from as far away as New York began contacting her, wanting to know if she could provide them any information on the secret history of hand sanitizer.
Many online articles reference a piece published in 2012 by the British newspaper, The Guardian, typically a reputable source. The article confidently states the claim that hand sanitizer originated with a Bakersfield woman.
Unfortunately, the reporter, Laura Barton, did not cite where she learned this so-called fact, and when contacted by other reporters this past week, has said she can’t remember where she first heard it.
Hernandez’s name does appear briefly in the 2018 textbook, “The Growth and Development of Nurse Leaders,” as the inventor of hand sanitizer, but when The Washington Post contacted the author, they were led down a rabbit hole that led to nowhere.
“This echo chamber is being created online for this particular story, which is unfortunate,” Rice said. “This particular story is a really good example of why it is good to check primary and secondary sources.”
For her to believe the story of Hernandez, Rice said she would want to see something like an interview with the inventor herself, or a newspaper article from the time. Even a reference to Hernandez from the 1960’s would be useful.
The search has been slowed by the quarantine imposed on California residents due to the coronavirus. Archivists aren't at work, and most people are taking a little longer to respond.
Kern County Historical Society President Ken Hooper said reporters had contacted him too about Hernandez, but while in self-isolation he didn’t have access to one of his hard drives that could provide clues about the mystery.
“Sure, it seems credible,” he said. “I’ve done enough research in my life to know that you just never know.”
Another local historian, Gilbert Gia, wasn’t buying it. When told by a reporter about the mystery behind the secret origin of hand sanitizer, he expressed skepticism.
“Why would a nursing student come to that conclusion that alcohol and some other product would be useful?” he said. “That sounds like a real bogus story to me.”
The search will go on, at least for a little bit longer. However, Hernandez’s story highlights a risk historians face every time they delve into the past. For some topics, the fog of history has obscured the truth too heavily, and no amount of sanitizer can wipe away the mystery.
