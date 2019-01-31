DELANO — Johnny Samaniego isn’t running his girls basketball players through the famed almond orchards in McFarland like he did in high school in the 1980s, but this is still a team that can run for the long haul.
McFarland, in its first year in the South Sequoia League, overcame a sluggish shooting start to beat Chavez, 50-30, on the road on Tuesday.
The win keeps the Cougars undefeated in league play at 8-0. McFarland is 20-4 overall, marking the fourth consecutive season with 20-plus wins. That includes a 29-4 record last season, a program record for wins.
Samaniego, a former state medalist in cross country and a standout basketball player for the Cougars, has been part of the school for three decades. That includes the past 13 seasons as the girls basketball coach.
With the performances the Cougars are putting together this season and the leadership of three seniors who have all scored more than 1,000 career points — Neli Diaz, Kathy Rodriguez and Julie Hernandez — Samaniego isn’t shy about declaring this is the best team in the history of the school.
“We are taking it one game at a time,” Samaniego said. “But this is, for McFarland High School, this is the best team ever assembled at McFarland.”
McFarland held on to an 11-8 lead after one quarter before it went on an 11-0 run in the second quarter and extended the lead to 28-14 at the half.
Diaz scored 11 of her game-high 19 points in the second quarter. Rodriguez scored 11 of her 13 points in the second half.
Diaz firmly believes that the up-tempo style of offense McFarland plays, added with a relentless and unforgiving defensive press, can get to opponents as the games go deeper.
“That’s the biggest thing that we have that no one else has,” Diaz said. “We run out on the track and we train and we train. We don’t want to be that team that brings up the ball slow. We want to push and push to wear them out in the first half. It makes it way more fun.”
