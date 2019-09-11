For Hernan Hernandez, executive director of Delano-based California Farmworker Foundation, looking over the several thousand participants at Dia De La Familia at Cecil Park Sunday afternoon, he could only reflect positively.
"Many of these people are farmworkers, or have family members who are," Hernandez said. "This is the third year that we've had Dia De La Familia, and I believe that we will have 5,000 to 6,000 by the time its over this evening."
"First year we had it, we had about 2,000 people come out," he added. "And last year we had about 4,000."
CFF's mission is to serve and support farmworkers by providing programs and services to better their quality of life and help them become leaders. Every dollar donated goes directly to farmworker programs.
"The best thing is that everything is free today, and no one will pay a thing, including food and drinks," he said. "Some people are getting flu shots. We are also giving away thousands of tacos and ice cream."
Local schools, including Delano Union School District, Delano Joint Union High School District and McFarland Unified School District, were among the scores of vendors, corporate partners and county agencies providing much needed information, including Kern County District 4 Supervisor David Couch, and his staff members Art Armendariz and Isabel Zamora.
"It’s was a great turnout," Couch said. "I saw some old friends, and I met some new people and made some new friends."
"Delano is a very family-oriented community, and the Dia de la Familia event is just one example," Couch added.
Delano Mayor Joe Aguirre agreed.
"This event was very well-attended and a total success for our city and our community members," Aguirre said.
Those with booths included: YK America, Delano Regional Medical Center, Kern Family Health Care, Kern Schools Federal Credit Union, Delano Police Department, California Highway Patrol, McFarland Recreation and Parks District, Bakersfield College, Delano Adult School, Fresno State, Kern County Literacy Council, Proteus and Delano Animal Shelter.
Also on hand were state and federal politicians, including state Assemblymember Rudy Salas, U.S. Congressman TJ Cox and tate Sen. Melissa Hurtado.
"Dia De La Familia is a way for farmworkers and their families to be educated on what is available to them," Hernandez said. "From education, medical and even immigration questions can be answered here."
He said CFF is the only organization of its kind that utilizes farmworker data to determine which services are most needed in a given community.
For more information, contact the California Farmworker Foundation at (661) 778-0015 or by email at info@californiafarmworkers.org
The non-profit's office is at 1120 Kensington St. in Delano.
