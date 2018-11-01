Mission Oak, 2-8 overall, 1-4 in league play, took out Delano 44-13, and knocked the Tigers into last place with a 3-7 overall record, and an 0-5 East Yosemite League record.
The Tigers chose not to go to the Division IV playoffs for 2018. Meanwhile, Mission Oak will take on the North High Stars on Friday, Nov. 2.
