DHS celebrates graduating seniors with drive-thru parade

Delano High School proudly celebrated its graduates in a senior signing ceremony on the afternoon of May 13.
The event was held in a drive-thru style as students paraded through the football bowl with their families in decorated vehicles. They were celebrated by a crowd of staff, teachers, students and the cheer squad as they announced the school they will be attending.
"We are proud of this year’s class, who have signed at places such as Cal Poly, San Diego State, Fresno State, CSUB, UCSD, the military and UCLA with aspirations to become doctors, teachers, nurses and more," said Rene Ayon, Delano High School principal. "We wish our graduating class nothing but the best as they pursue their dreams and make DHS proud. Once a Tiger, always a Tiger!"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.