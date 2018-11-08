The McFarland High Cougars hosted its first-ever playoff game Nov. 2 against the California City High Ravens.
McFarland would end up falling to the Ravens by a sizeable margin, 46-6, but the game itself symbolizes a shift in the culture of the McFarland High football program.
Things started off rough for McFarland as California City would score on its first drive on a huge touchdown run.
McFarland seemed to have an answer as they drove the ball downfield into the red zone, but this momentum was short-lived as the Cougars turned the ball over on downs.
Both teams would trade a couple of possessions until California City would strike again, taking a 13-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
At the start of the second quarter, McFarland would drive the ball deep into Raven territory but commit another turnover. Luckily, they would score on the very next play on a pick-six by safety Julian Avila.
This defensive score would be the only one of the game for McFarland and after a missed point-after attempt they gained momentum only down 13-6.
From this point on, however, it would be all California City. The Ravens would score a touchdown on the ensuing drive, and then add another before halftime to go into the half leading 25-6.
The second half seemed to drag on as California City showed no mercy to the struggling McFarland team. They would run the score up to 39-6 at the end of the third and score one more touchdown in the fourth to add insult to injury.
This game was the first time McFarland ever hosted a playoff game. The program has greatly improved in the last two years and looks to be on the path to the school’s first-ever valley championship within the next couple of years.
