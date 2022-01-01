Deputies seek suspects in gas station robbery

Just after 1:30 a.m. on Christmas morning, Tulare County sheriff's deputies report they were called to the Speedway Gas Station in the 200 block of East Sierra Avenue in Earlimart for an armed robbery that had just happened.
On the surveillance video, four men are seen driving up to the store in a dark grey Dodge Durango, according to detectives. Three of them walked into the store holding a gun and demanded money from the store clerk. The suspects left the store with cash and merchandise.
Detectives believe the suspects involved also checked out several other convenient stores in the area prior to committing this robbery.
The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to contact TCSO Detective Michael Torres or Detective Brandee Robinson at 559-733-6218, or anonymously at tcso@tipnow.com or by text or voicemail at 559-725-4194.
