Kern County deputies arrested a man Sunday after he allegedly fired an assault-rifle, and they later found 4 pounds of marijuana and other illegal items, officials said.
According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, on Sept. 27 at about 7 p.m., deputies assigned to the Delano Substation were called to the area of Poso Creek and Beech Avenue regarding multiple people riding on all-terrain vehicles trespassing on private property.
When deputies arrived, they heard multiple gun shots in the area. Deputies reportedly found Edwardo Bautista, 29, firing an AK-47-style rifle near several persons riding all terrain vehicles and detained him.
During the investigation, deputies searched Bautista's vehicle and person. Deputies found five firearms, about 4.5 pounds of marijuana, currency, ammunition, and assorted narcotic pills, KCSO said.
Bautista was arrested on several criminal counts, including trespassing, negligent discharge of a firearm, weapons violations and possession of marijuana and narcotics for sale. He was booked into the Central Receiving Facility.
