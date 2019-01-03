We interrupt this seemingly nonstop stream of legitimate gripes about Facebook's failures as a corporate citizen to bring you this bulletin.
Facebook is still capable of helping people connect with people in meaningful and occasionally beautiful ways.
The social media behemoth might be sloppy when it comes to protecting the personal data of its 2.2 billion users, but it still serves at least one useful and significant purpose: It can unify.
That unity was abundantly revealed in Bakersfield this week when one of Audrey Chavez's Facebook friends direct-messaged her a photo of Ignacio Tapia.
Tapia was sitting on a box in an east Bakersfield alley where a Lyft driver had deposited him following his discharge from a local hospital. He was wearing blue hospital-issued clothes made of paper and yellow hospital-issued socks. He was not able to walk, and he was very cold. Could Chavez see if something could be done for Staff Sgt. Tapia, who identified himself as a 25-year veteran of the National Guard?
Chavez is the sort of person who will drop everything to do what's needed for whomever needs it, but she couldn't drop this: She was down at Martin's Meats, the family deli, sorting toys alongside other volunteers for Bakersfield's AIDS Project's annual Christmas gift program. The BAP gives personalized gifts to local children who are HIV-positive, have a parent who is HIV-positive, or have been orphaned by AIDS. The AIDS Project is near and dear to Chavez, who founded the organization 27 years ago.
She had to finish what she was doing. So she posted the photo of Tapia on her Facebook page along with this:
"It’s almost Christmas Eve ...
"Just received word of a Homeless Veteran discharged from the hospital ... No wheelchair, walker, urine container, nothing. ... I don’t know him personally, but he is one who fought for our Country and Freedom. What can we do? What is on your 'to-do' list for Christmas? Can you add one or two more things to do that might help? Let me know if you do."
And people let her know — hundreds of them.
Some had words of appreciation or encouragement for Chavez.
Some expressed anger and frustration directed at the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Some expressed disgust for a government willing to spend billions on more dubious pursuits.
Some actually jumped into their cars and drove to Monterey Street.
"People mobilized," Chavez said. "By the the time I got there, Emily had delivered the wheelchair and a couple others who saw the post were there helping him get in (the wheelchair)."
Emily is Emily Madrid Pieraccini, who just happened to have a wheelchair she could donate. Others brought blankets, clothes, a beanie, food and drink.
Chavez arrived only to learn that others had already taken care of most of his immediate needs. She gave him a hug as he sat in the van that was about to whisk him away, handed him a big, usable bag for the items people had given him, and saw that he had safely arrived at a shelter for the homeless where it was at least warm.
"It's interesting how fast everyone responded," Chavez said. "I'm thankful, but it was troubling. I just saw a man in paper clothing who wasn't able to walk, in an alley, no food, no water, no can to pee in. Whether he was a veteran or not, he didn't deserve that. We saw the good and the bad in this situation."
Chavez speculated that Tapia was dropped off at that particular alley, which ran behind some housing units, because a friend or family member lived in one of those units.
She found herself warmed by some of the Facebook comments on her post.
"He’s my size," wrote one, "Let me know if he is, so I can go by."
"I will be talking to my fishing crew about pitching in to get whatever he needs," wrote another.
"I might have some guy clothes and a big warm blanket," wrote another.
Chavez got in contact with the hospital that had discharged Tapia. "I hope he has authentic assistance with ongoing needs," Chavez wrote in a subsequent Facebook post. "... Together we are working toward ensuring he is connected to resources and his needs are met."
She was also working with the office of Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh.
"This story is so tragic because he is just not someone who can walk into the hospital and walk out," Chavez said.
"We're all going to gather in our warm homes today," she said. "We're baking. We'll be with our families. He was sitting on a box in an alley. We should be caring about the people in our neighborhoods. It shouldn't have to be Christmas."
