The Department of Toxic Substance Control will be holding a community meeting beginning at 6 p.m. Jan. 10 at the Jefferson Center, at 436 Jefferson St., in Delano.
Department of Toxic Substance Control staff will provide information on the investigation activities in downtown Delano and answer questions.
If attendees wish to speak in Spanish, an interpreter will be available during the meeting. Si desea hablar en español, un intérprete estará disponible durante la reunión.
For questions or any additional information, people can contact Manuel Lopez by emailing Manuel.Lopez@dtsc.ca.gov or calling (818) 717-6572.
