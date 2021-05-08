Dental screenings for young children come to Delano

Children ages 0-5 received free drive-through dental screenings during two April clinics held in the Delano Union School District in conjunction with the Kern County Children’s Dental Health Network.
Children entering kindergarten next year also received a signed dental form that is needed to enter the elementary school system.
The two events were held April 6 at Nueva Vista Language Academy’s employee parking area and April 14 at the district’s Student Support Services parking lot. The clinics are usually held indoors at preschool centers and elementary schools with kindergartens, but the Dental Health Network transitioned to the drive-through format at the onset of COVID.
In addition to the dental form, children received a dental screening, a fluoride coating on their teeth and a toothbrush. Network staff also contacted parents after the clinic with referrals to a pediatric dentist if needed.
The network is operated by Kern County Superintendent of Schools and is funded by a grant through First 5 Kern.
The network conducts clinics throughout Kern County. For more information on the Dental Health Network, go to www.kccdhn.org or call 377-0328.
