Jed Kern knows trucks — and fog. And he respects both.
So when the National Weather Service announced a Dense Fog Advisory was in effect Nov. 26 in the southern San Joaquin Valley, the second-generation trucker and co-owner of Kern Brothers Trucking listened.
"There are guys out there who don't respect the fog," Kern said of some younger truckers he's seen on the highways. "I tell my guys they need to slow down. If it's too thick they need to pull off the road. Driving a truck carries a lot of responsibility and it's not worth someone getting hurt just to deliver a load of gravel."
Anyone who has lived in Bakersfield for long knows the city's fog problem isn't what it used to be. As sprawl and urbanization have paved over more land, and drought continues to be an ongoing problem, the pea soup Bakersfield motorists had to contend with in the 1970s and '80s has mostly gone up in smoke.
But fog is still a factor here, and in outlying areas like Wasco, Pond, Delano and elsewhere, the soup can still get thick.
A Dense Fog Advisory means that there will be fog, and it will be dense, according to the NWS. Unfortunately, it is often at its most dense during the morning rush hour.
NWS Meteorologist Jim Bagnall, who works at the Hanford station, said there's a chance Nov. 26's advisory could be repeated the following day, but the conditions have to be right for fog to form and accumulate.
"If clouds roll in, if it gets cloudy above the fog area, that traps heat and keeps the ground from cooling, limiting fog development," Bagnall said.
Fog forms when certain conditions are present, starting with moist soil. But it also requires a high pressure ridge to reduce the movement and displacement of air.
Last winter saw no fog delays at Kern County schools, according to the Kern County Superintendent of Schools' Alertline, an online site that parents and school employees can visit early in the morning to determine their school's status.
There were several delays and closures for snow and ice, but those were all in higher altitude areas of Kern, such as Tehachapi, Frazier Park and the Kern River Valley.
Over the winters of 2012-13 and 2013-14, only one fog delay was called. In the winter of 2011-12, the region had 17 fog delays, but none were in metro Bakersfield.
However, the winter of 2014-15 was a different story, with dozens of delays and more than a half-dozen school closures, according to Alertline records.
Previous to that year, the last time schools in Kern County saw fog-related closures was in 2004.
While some districts rely on early-morning fog spotters to determine when it's prudent to take action, other districts take their cues from the Superintendent of Schools office and local public agencies. The office provides bus transportation for hundreds of special education students, so many KCSOS bus drivers are beginning their day well before 5 a.m.
And that makes them the eyes of schools across the southern valley.
The drivers communicate with dispatch operators about road conditions in various areas of the county. Inquiries are also made to the local offices of the California Highway Patrol, police departments in Shafter and Arvin, and other agencies. If KCSOS calls a fog delay, some districts may consider doing the same.
Essentially, a spotter is anyone on the road who has assessed an area of concern, said Rob Meszaros, spokesman for the Superintendent of Schools Office.
"CHP is consulted with first for a visibility report, generally by 5 a.m.," he said. "Then, our transportation staff may contact transportation staff at the districts to see what local info on conditions is available, all with the goal of making an informed decision by around 5:30 or so."
Sometimes, though, fog rolls in after the decision has been made to put buses out on the roads. When that happens, drivers are instructed to make the decision about whether they can safely continue their route.
"A general rule of thumb is if visibility is below 500 feet, it is unsafe to drive," Meszaros said. "By law, buses are required to stop transportation if visibility drops below 200 feet. We err on the side of caution."
Each school district makes its own call on fog delays based on conditions in their area of the county, Meszaros said. Districts “self-report” that info through the Alertline, which is accessible to the public.
For longtime area residents like Kern, those who have lived in Bakersfield less than 25 years simply don't understand how bad the fog was "back in the day."
He remembers when lines on the road disappeared beneath the mist, when some drivers barreled through it without caution while others slammed on their brakes out of fear.
And multi-vehicle pileups sometimes resulted.
But Kern hasn't seen that in metro Bakersfield for a very long time.
"People who commute in town just don't know," he said.
And maybe that's a good thing.
