A prominent member of the local health community is set to retire next month.
Denise Smith, director of disease control for Kern County Public Health Services, is retiring in December after 36 years in the health field. During that time, she helped people with HIV/AIDS, sexually-transmitted diseases and other communicable illnesses.
“I figured it was time,” Smith said of her retirement. ”I want to see what else I can do to provide services to the community, spend time with my grandkids. I’m going to keep options open.”
Having started in the department as a public health nurse in 1982, Smith was around at a time when there was an explosion of awareness and fear about HIV and AIDS. She spent a lot of her time helping infected people and trying to spread awareness about the disease.
“There was a lot of hysteria, a lot of fear,” she said. “It wasn’t known for sure how contagious it was. There was a lot of discrimination, people trying to prevent people with HIV or AIDS from doing things because they didn’t want to be exposed.”
Since then, Smith said awareness and the treatment of HIV and AIDS has improved greatly, as well as medical treatment and care.
“It’s been really rewarding to watch that get better. Most people with HIV or AIDS can live a mostly normal life now,” she said. “Most people have a good understanding now of how it’s transmitted and how you can become exposed to it.”
One of the medical advances that she believes has been most helpful in reducing AIDS cases is medication that, if taken every day by someone at risk, can block the HIV virus from forming.
“If an individual is at risk, they can come in and get an exam to test where they’re at and we can prescribe them medication,” she said.
Despite strives in recent years, Smith said awareness and education needs to continue.
“We’re not perfect. We still have a ways to go in terms of care, but we’re definitely able to do much better,” she said. “Some people think HIV doesn’t exist anymore, but people can still be infected if they’re practicing risky behaviors.”
Smith said she’s enjoyed being able to help people through her job and seeing the health department’s HIV/AIDS program grow. The program provides assistance with case management, testing, medication, out-of-pocket medical costs and more.
“It’s been great to see it grow and be able to have a positive effect on a lot of individuals in our community,” she said. “We make sure that we’re assessing and re-assessing the needs of the community and adjusting our program to meet those needs.”
Bill Phelps worked frequently with Smith over the years on various programs and projects while he worked for health care provider Clinica Sierra Vista, most recently as the chief of programs.
“She’s always been the most professional and caring person I’ve ever worked with,” he said. “She’s always been very flexible with us, working through any concerns we had. She was a very supportive partner to work with.”
Kern County Public Health Director Matt Constantine said he’s also enjoyed working with her since he joined the department in 2009.
“She has been instrumental in helping the department respond to disease outbreaks and threats,” he said. “She will be missed.”
Smith said she’s proud of her several decades of work and will miss working in the department.
“I like being able to make a difference, being able to see what the needs of the community are and protect our residents from things. It’s rewarding,” she said. “It’s kind of bittersweet to leave it behind, but I think the department is in great hands.”
