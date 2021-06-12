Delano's three high school celebrate almost 1000 graduates

Delano's high school seniors were celebrated last week as almost 1,000 students received their diplomas.
Robert F. Kennedy High School honored 300 graduating seniors during an in-person commencement ceremony at Thunderbird Stadium on Wednesday, June 2. Many students were recognized for accomplishments, including 30 who graduated summa cum laude, 10 magna cum laude and 30 cum laude. A total of 72 students will attend a four-year university in the fall.
“My sincere appreciation to Superintendent Jason Garcia and the DJUHSD Board of Trustees for always making our students their top priority, “ said Dolorez Rodriguez, principal of Robert F. Kennedy High School
“After an incredibly tough year, an in-person celebration is just what the Class of 2021 needed. As soon as it was official that they would be celebrated and allotted 2 guests to share this milestone, it was an instant morale boost.”
About 1,000 people were seated at field level for the ceremony.
°°°
The Cesar E. Chavez High School graduation was a memorable and definitely one of a kind, said Principal Uriel Robles.
The night was warm but relatively comfortable, and despite the heat, the seats were full with more than 340 graduates, their proud family members and staff.
Speakers included Robles, Valedictorian Marc Jaden Ramos, Student of the Year Makayla Ortega, Most Respected Teacher Danny Alegria and Superintendent Jason Garcia.
Each one acknowledged how difficult the past year has been and continues to be, but praised the graduates for what they have accomplished.
“No class has done what you’ve done,” said Alegria as he addressed the students.
°°°
Delano High School celebrated 300 graduates at an in-person ceremony on Friday, June 4.
The event was held at the Gene Beck Stadium with respected board members, staff and family. Speeches were delivered by Mr. Allred, voted Most Respected Teacher, and valedictorians Alejandro Hernandez and Jandre LaFradez, said Principal Rene Ayon.
Forty-one students graduated summa cum laude (3.9 GPA or higher) and many earned recognition such as State Seal of Biliteracy, Golden State Seal, and Eight Semester Honor Roll.
In a year that has presented unprecedented challenges, these graduates have risen to the challenge, Ayon said.
