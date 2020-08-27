Delano's Relay for Life Celebration for 2020, already set to be a special event, will now go virtual, just like many things during this global COVID-19 pandemic.
Last week Cheryl Hill, this year's event lead, said some members met through a Zoom meeting Friday night to discuss and plan the local event.
"First thing, the American Cancer Society has decided that all Relay For Life events are to be a virtual celebration of some kind, " Hill said. "We decided this evening we would do a Zoom meeting celebration with many of the celebration elements prerecorded or pictures put together as slides. During our celebration, we will show the slide presentation while doing a live Zoom meeting."
The event theme remains celebrating the past, present and future.
"If you have ideas or questions, please reach out to me," Hill said. "I know this is not the type of celebration we wanted, but we are going to make it the best virtual relay celebration around.
"As always, we need your help," she said. "It is never too late."
Meanwhile, Laura Kemph, 2020 Survivor Lead, told those on the Zoom call their help is needed.
"We will still do everything we can to make this year memorable for everyone," Kemph said, "to honor our survivors in the best way possible."
She asked that survivors provide two photos, one of themselves, and another of them holding a paper sign that says "thank you."
Include background information, of when they were diagnosed, type of cancer and "what relays mean to them."
Send this information in no later than Sep. 12 to delanorelaysurvivors@gmail.com.
Delano’s Relay for Life was originally set for April 18-19 in person at the Delano High School Practice Field. However, like countless other community and personal events, it was first postponed and now turned into a virtual event.
The celebration is the 20th for the Delano-McFarland communities. And it was to be special, but like with anything involving COVID-19, it still will.
It will also certainly be remembered because of how people overcame to bring it altogether — even in a virtual format.
