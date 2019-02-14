For many of us, raising two or three kids is a full-time job. Add a full-time job, and every day is a blur.
But for born and raised Delano man Sal Dimas, not only is he raising six boys and working full-time, but he spends his off time working with the Delano Stallions youth football program. This season, as its senior head coach, he took the Stallions to the Sequoia Youth League championship game against Visalia. And although the team came up short, a 10-2 overall record was still pretty good.
Dimas was recognized Feb. 9 at the 55th annual Delano Youth Foundation's Sports Dinner as its Man of the Year.
While some parents are trying to turn their child into the next Mike Trout, Dimas not only spends hours on the sidelines or dugout working with his players, he also combs the internet trying to find the latest video tips to pass on to make sure everyone is as successful on the field as they can be.
Dimas also spent 10 years as a Delano Little League Coach and served on the district's board of directors, helping run the league for seven years.
Around the same time in 2005, he also began coaching for the Delano Pee Wee Football and its older brother, Delano Stallions Pop Warner program. Even though he had six boys, often times he was coaching a team that didn't have one of his sons on it.
Also honored for their work in the community of Earlimart were Brian and Monica Franks, who not only served on the school board out there, but were instrumental in creating community football, baseball, basketball and other sports programs available to the town's nearly 9,000 residents' children.
The Youth Foundation's event recognizes each of Delano's three high school's championship sports programs, lauding last year's Robert F. Kennedy High Valley Championship football team, Cesar Chavez High boys basketball team, Delano High East Yosemite League boys Tennis team and the CCHS boys soccer team, that won back to back Valley titles.
And from that team came the Foundation's featured speaker Tony Mendez. Mendez also won a Valley Championship with the Delano Boys Soccer in 2013.
Mendez started his speech thanking his wife, Elvia, sons, Aaron and Aiden, his parents, Juan and Dolores, and mother-in-law, Lydia. He spoke of his time playing soccer for Delano High School and the chances administrators took in letting him take over the program.
"We started with pink and purple soccer balls," he said. "I was a 25-year-old coaching and was a bit apprehensive and not expecting much."
He spoke of the 10 years he spent with his parents picking grapes.
"It was that fighting spirit of my parents, that devotion to family that shaped my life's journey," Mendez said.
"You have to keep at it as a player or coach, never give up, never surrender," Mendez said. "It was truly amazing to play inside Gene Beck (Delano High School's) Stadium as a player, and then return in 2009-2010 to walk the halls as a coach. Then, in 2012-13, that first boys soccer champs in Division 4."
But family health issues forced him to resign as head coach, and he transferred over to Cesar Chavez High for a better teaching position.
"I was not planning to coach," he said, "but the other coach was diagnosed with cancer."
"He asked me to take over the program. How can you say no to that," he added.
Mendez said that first year he could see his team had talent, and it led to a Division 5 championship against McFarland High School.
"They were a giant in soccer, and we played a phenomenal game just to be in it, and we won," he said.
This year, Cesar Chavez not only won a second Valley title, but nearly took its state playoff game in overtime.
"We lost in penalty kicks ... but I can't be more proud of my players," he said.
Having coached at both Delano and Cesar Chavez High, he also spoke of how he went and supported Kennedy High football during its Valley title run and playoffs.
"Because at the end of the day, we are all Delano," Mendez said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.