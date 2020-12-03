Jasmine Taruc Pinson, 43 years young, was born Oct. 9, 1977, in San Jose, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, to Ernesto and Josefina Taruc.
The Taruc family, Iris, Rose, Jasmine and Daisy, immigrated to the U.S. in 1983 and settled in Delano. Josefina was a Filipino cultural dance teacher in the Philippines and taught cultural dances in Delano for Philippine Weekend Festival.
In the 1994-1995 and 1995-1996 school years, Pinson was voted UFO president her junior and senior years. She won title of Philippine Weekend Queen 1995, performing an Igorot Tribal Dance.
With the help of her mom and sisters Iris and Rose (both in their Filipino Clubs performing in college at UCLA and UC Berkeley), she was encouraged to start the first ever PCN at DHS in 1996, which continued as an annual event for the past 23 years.
Pinson auditioned and got the leading role as Singkil Princess for the San Diego State University Samahan Filipino Club her freshman year. She graduated from SDSU in 2000 with a bachelor's degree in social sciences to become a high school teacher, with hopes of coaching high school volleyball and tennis.
In Feb 14, 2001, while in the midst of her teaching credential program, Pinson was diagnosed with Lupus Nephritis and was in intensive care for a week with a Pulmonary Embolism, fighting for her life. As part of her recovery, after being bedridden for months, she started light and gentle yoga practice to help aid the healing of her body.
She then met her future in-laws at a church service in San Diego when they read a thank you letter from her mom to the church for the donation they collected to help pay for her overwhelming medical expenses. She was Married on Nov. 19, 2002, to Victor Pinson Jr.
After 3 years of marriage, she desired to start a family, although doctors advised against having children due to the high risk of her medical condition. She gained 50 pounds, vomited daily for 5 months, and had to do injections daily to prevent miscarriage. Vijay was born miraculously June 23, 2005, and she then experienced postpartum depression. After 8 1/2 months, she decided to start a Bikram (hot) yoga practice to battle her depression.
In this type of yoga, the room is heated to 105 degrees with 40 percent humidity while executing 26 postures in 90 minutes.
After many years of her son Vijay praying for a baby brother, Josiah was born Jan. 8, 2011. Pinson only gained 28 pounds during this pregnancy while maintaining her Bikram yoga practice up until the day before Josiah was born.
USA Yoga and IYSF International Yoga Sports Federation head coach Kim Tang started working with Pison and encouraging her self-expansion with deepening her yoga practice through entering a regional yoga competition.
Pinson entered her first regional competition on Feb. 9, 2019, and advanced to the USA Yoga Nationals in Virginia August 2019.
Because of COVID-19, live competition for USA Yoga and IYSF was canceled and a virtual competition was offered to competitors by submitting a video of their three-minute routine that must include six postures held in stillness for at least 5 seconds.
Pinson entered the 2020 USA Yoga Virtual Competition in September and placed eighth in the nation. She entered the 2020 IYSF International Championships and placed 10th in the world!
The top 10 submissions for Adult Women & Men, Youth & Senior divisions moved on to the live Zoom Yoga Championship Exhibitions (Asia on Nov. 17, Europe on Nov. 18 and North America on Nov. 19).
Competitors were given 5 minutes to demonstrate postures to the music of their choice with the live Zoom audience as the judges. The audience voted on categories such as precision, fluidity and originality.
With the love and support of her mom campaigning for her win from friends and family in Delano and the more than 250 people voting from all over the world, Pinson received the second highest number of votes and so placed second in the North American Continent.
Yoga has helped me in my journey towards healing my mind, body and spirit time and time again.
There is nothing like a goal and a deadline to help me get motivated to expand my practice. Yoga competition has helped me to grow in my self-expansion as well as replace my fears with faith.
Honestly, without the encouragement of my coach and mentor, Kim Tang, I would not have had the courage to attempt my first yoga competition.
It is inspiring to watch the possibility of human potential in these yoga demonstrations and competition. I chose to do a Singkil-inspired performance in honor of my Filipino roots to honor my mama for her love and sacrifice for me and our family. It was an honor to do be considered one of the top 10 yoga competitors in the IYSF Championship, and I am grateful for the opportunity to represent God, my family, the yoga community and my Filipino culture.
I feel honored, humbled and blessed to be able to have a second chance at life. Practicing yoga has helped in my healing, and entering competition is an expression of my gratitude for the gifts I have been given by God. And hopefully in the process, I can help others to believe in themselves.
