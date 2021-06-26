Delano woman killed in crash identified

Kern County Sheriff's Office investigators have released the name of a Delano woman killed just west of town on June 19.
KCSO said Juana Zamora De Rocha, 50, was found with traumatic injuries in the 10000 block of Casey Avenue just west of Delano.
DeRocha died just before midnight on Thursday night at Adventist Health Delano, KCSO said. Her relatives have been notified.
An autopsy will be done to determine the cause and manner of death.
