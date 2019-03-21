Delano High School welcomed its new head football coach in a program meeting last week.
The meeting was attended by all returning Delano High football players, as well as former coaches and Delano High administration.
All the attending members welcomed coach Joseph David Thompson, or J.D. Thompson, as he goes by.
Thompson comes from Yucca Valley High School, where he has currently worked for the past season. Besides Yucca Valley, he has been coaching football in Southern California for the last 23 years — since he was 17-years-old.
The new coach had many great things to say, such as expressing his excitement for helping Delano fulfill its goal of bringing back its former glory.
“I’m most excited in coming into Delano and helping it become what it wants to be," he said. "Everybody from the fans to the administration want to see this program to succeed and bring home wins that we want and deserve.”
As for his plan, Thompson hopes to bring in a mix of new coaches combined with former ones to give the team its best chance to succeed.
“I believe the kids need continuity,” he said.
"As for changes, I’m in team culture," Thompson added.
He has changed the motto to “We before me,” a statement that serves to promote success of the team over individual accolades.
Perhaps his biggest plan for change comes in his scheming. The Southern California coach plans to bring in a new fast-tempo spread offense to replace Delano’s time-consuming Wing-T formation. He also plans on ramping up the conditioning process to get his players into shape to perform in his new system.
Overall, Delano High seems to be prepared for change, and all are hoping that this new head coach is an answer to the school's recent drought of success.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.