Delano businessmen Tony Martinez Sr. and Dalip Singh started a community tradition back in 1986, providing a free Thanksgiving Community luncheon for anyone who needed it. That tradition lasted for about 30 years.
And after a two-year hiatus, the community Thanksgiving event is back on at Tony's Firehouse restaurant in Delano, thanks to a steering committee of local leaders.
From there, came a three-decade partnership between Martinez Sr. and Singh, former owner of Singh GMC of Delano, who started the annual tradition back in 1986. The first two years the meal was held at the dealership, and then it moved to the Delano Armory, which is now closed to public functions.
Singh plans on being at the community event, and he told steering committee members he "wanted to pay for some things, but we told him we just need you here, and your soul to be here." Martinez Sr. passed away earlier this summer.
Looking at the enthusiasm around a long table last Wednesday and Thursday mornings at Tony's Firehouse restaurant in Delano, the planned 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 28 event will certainly come off with few hitches.
Delano resident Art Armendariz, a Delano Joint Union High School Board trustee and aide for District 4 Supervisor David Couch, moderated both meetings to figure out what each person could bring to the event, which will likely feed about 1,000 people.
Although geared for the needy, and those with no means to celebrate the holiday, it is really open to everyone, especially those older folks who may not have anyone to celebrate Thanksgiving with, Armendariz said.
"And if you want, afterward, you still have time to go home and have Thanksgiving dinner with your family," he added.
Delano Mayor Joe Aguirre is looking into the logistics of getting people to and from the event.
The County Line restaurant’s parking lot will be transformed with white tents and tables for the occasion. If inclement weather occurs, eating and serving could be done inside Tony's Firehouse.
With about three and a half months to go, the steering committee is seeking both donations of food, supplies and, of course, volunteers to help serve the 120 turkeys that are expected to be specially deep-bit barbecued by several former Delano city employees, who as of last Thursday, were still deciding if they were on board. But, it sure sounded like they were.
Items needed include: turkeys, stuffing, mashed potatoes, rolls, vegetables, pies, oranges and apples. Also, seeking donations of ice, bottled water and soft drinks.
People or businesses wanting to donate food or supplies should contact Ginda Adkins, of the Delano Chamber of Commerce, at 661-586-2391. If you would like to donate cash, please contact Delano Community Alliance.
Those wanting to volunteer or donate their entertainment, should contact Armendariz at 661-586-2001.
