Delano High School's girls varsity volleyball team played its first five summer scrimmages of the season against various squads June 26 at Porterville High School.
The nine-girl team was made up of Bianca Casillas, Alysa Garaygordobil, setter, Yaninn Garcia, Daniella Gonzalez, Kaitlin Grijalva, Mia Madrigal, Ashley Rabanal, Alexis Rodriguez and Anevilin Sandavol. Different girls will be chosen to represent DHS during the summer league.
Head coach is Larissa Portillo.
The team only had been practicing together for about a week. Many of the players they faced played either travel volleyball or had played summer league previously. Each contest had a 20-minute time limit.
The Lady Tigers took on Porterville High frosh-soph in the first game, followed by the Porterville High junior varsity team; both resulted in wins.
In the third game, Delano took on the Lindsay High junior varsity team and won.
In the fourth game, Delano took its only loss of the night against a very well-executing Monache High School varsity team.
The last game, the Lady Tigers took on Porterville High's varsity team. Delano won a close battle.
