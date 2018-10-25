To recognize the National School Lunch Program and the 30 million children the program serves every day, Delano Union School District schools celebrated National School Lunch Week from Oct. 15-19.
The theme, “Lots 2 Love,” encourages students and school nutrition professionals across the country to share what they love most about school lunch programs.
National School Lunch Week emphasized the healthy foods that are offered daily at Delano Union School District schools. Students received backpack ID tags, wristbands,
School Lunch Hero Membership card, School Lunch Hero stickers and puzzles throughout the week.
“School lunches are healthier than ever, with more fruits and vegetables, whole grains, and less fat and sodium,” DUSD Director of Food Services John Chavolla said. “National
School Lunch Week helps us educate parents and students about all the benefits of our lunch program, and the appealing choices we offer.”
The federally funded National School Lunch Program provides nutritionally balanced, healthy meals to students every day. The program, which has been serving the nation’s children for more than 70 years, requires school meals to meet federal nutrition standards like offering fruits and vegetables every day, serving whole-grain-rich foods and limiting fat, calories and sodium.
The “Lots 2 Love” campaign is made possible by the nonprofit School Nutrition Association. Parents and students can follow the fun using the hashtags #NSLW18, #SchoolLunch and #Lots2Love.
For more information on National School Lunch Week, visit the district’s Food Services Facebook page at www.facebook.com/DUSDFOODSERVICES/ and/or at the www.schoolnutrition.org/nslw/ website.
Mike Bledsoe is the director of child development services for Delano union School District.
